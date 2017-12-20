Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife was married to Shelby Co. deputy

This Lorenzen Wright murder case has taken several twists and turns, especially now that his ex-wife Sherra Wright has been arrested and charged.

Another interesting twist--Sherra Wright-Robinson married a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy after Wright's murder.

County officials confirmed Wednesday that Reginald Robinson is a patrol officer for the sheriff's office. According to documents, he's been with the department since April 1999.

He was also employed during the time Lorenzen Wright was murdered.

In her urban-fiction novel "Mr. Tell Me Anything," published in 2015, Sherra wrote: "I must also acknowledge my very loving and brand new husband, Reginald A. Robinson Sr. You have been a Rock! You came and scooped me up. Love you baby!"

The book is about a woman scorned after her marriage to an NBA player.

There is no indication that Robinson was involved or had any knowledge about Lorenzen Wright's murder.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Robinson for comment, but he has not gotten back to us.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.