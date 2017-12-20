Memphians sign around the country on National Signing Day

Christmas may be next Saturday, but with the new NCAA-mandated early signing period, it came early for college football.

Players from around Memphis signed with various Division-I programs on Wednesday.

Whitehaven High School's Devon Robinson signed with Mississippi State University.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive lineman won the Touchdown Club of Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2017 as a part of the top defense in Shelby County.

Robinson stuck with his commitment to the Bulldogs despite former MSU head coach Dan Mullen leaving for Florida.

"The new coaches, I think are better than Coach Mullen and his staff," Robinson said. "They kept the D-Line coach so that played a key part."

.@WhitehavenTiger DL Devon Robinson ( @rxch_von ) says he had no problem sticking with Mississippi State after Dan Mullen left. Robinson signed with the Bulldogs earlier today. pic.twitter.com/MvogY0Wept — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) December 20, 2017

St. Benedict Eagles defensive back Cam Jones signed to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jones played everything at St. Benedict from wide receiver to linebacker, and credited his relationship with Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen as one of the main reasons for his decision.

"Felt like home," Jones said. "Felt like I could be a better person. Not only a better athlete but a better man."

SBA's @KingCam_1's versatility made him a sought after recruit, but in the end Tom Allen and Indiana made him feel at home. pic.twitter.com/o1d7unrYyl — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) December 20, 2017

Southwind High School defensive lineman Jordan Davis signed to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Davis picked the Tide over Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia and many others.

"Talking to my family, and talking to my friends about we always dreamed about it," Davis said. "Since elementary, we've been talking about how we always wanted to go to D-I. Just to sign on the dotted papers on the line to officially make it to Alabama that's a really good blessing."

.@SouthwindJags 4-Star DL Jordan Davis (@jlpdavis99 ) is headed to T-Town to play for the Alabama Crimson-Tide. Davis says playing DI football has been a dream of his since elementary school. pic.twitter.com/nVjF66qG0N — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) December 20, 2017

Another Memphis product going to one of the teams in the College Football Playoff is Kundarrius Taylor of Ridgeway High School.

He signed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

"I wanted to go to Oklahoma," Taylor said. "I broadcasted it. Told family and friends that I'm going to Oklahoma. Even though I wasn't supposed to, I still had that sweet side for Oklahoma."

.@RHSGoldBall WR Kundarrius Taylor (@KingKt_) signed with the Oklahoma Sooners today. Here's why he says more kids from Memphis need to be looked at by top DI schools. #NSD18 pic.twitter.com/kNKWTVHZHX — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) December 20, 2017

The Tennessee Vols plucked two players out of Cordova High School.

Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and running back Jeremy Banks signed to play for the Volunteers, while fellow teammate and wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt signed with the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers also signed Germantown High School corner back Jaylin Williams.

Signing day is a success! Thank you for your support.

Jeremy Banks = University of Tennessee

Jerome Carvin = University of Tennessee

Jacolby Hewitt = Indiana University pic.twitter.com/ZVOGhAMjOv — Cordova Athletics (@CHS_Wolfpack) December 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.