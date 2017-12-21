2-year-old reunited with family after being abducted in stolen car

A 2-year-old boy was found safe after a car was stolen while he was inside.

Memphis Police Department launched a search Thursday morning for 2-year-old Jacob Barhona, who they believed to be in danger.

Investigators said the boy's parents left him inside a running car on King James Drive, which is located just south of the intersection of Winchester Road and Clearbrook Street.

His family said they left Jacob in the backseat and ran inside to grab another child. But when they came back outside, Jacob and their car was gone.

After nearly an hour, the child was found unharmed nearly four miles away on Scarletcrest Lane.

Ken Ellis opened his door around 9 a.m. and found Jacob sitting calmly in his car seat, unaware of the danger he could have been in.

“He was in a calm state, he was just sitting here, like ‘Hey where am I at? What am I doing here?’” Ellis said.

Moments later, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned about a block away.

Everyone involved is thankful the situation ended the way it did.

“What would have happened if we wouldn't have been here?” Ellis said. “What would have happened if they left him on a corner somewhere? I'm like yeah that's terrible things to think about.”

Police took Jacob to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure.

MPD is once again urging citizens to stop leaving running cars unattended.

Another child was taken in a vehicle this morning when the child was left unattended in a running vehicle. This is another example of why you should NEVER leave ur vehicle running & unattended. WE CANNOT STRESS ENOUGH- STOP LEAVING YOUR CHILDREN IN YOUR VEHICLE UNATTENDED! — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 21, 2017

