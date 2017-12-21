Flash Flood Warnings issued as drivers leave for Christmas holiday

Many of you will be hitting the road the next few days, but unfortunately, the weather is not going to be optimal for travel.
In fact, a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Madison, Henderson, Gibson, Crockett, and Carroll counties in Tennessee, and St. Francis, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, and Poinsett counties in Arkansas on Friday.
Heavy rain Friday morning proved troublesome for Mid-South drivers--causing numerous crashes and delays on I-40, I-240, and I-55 during the morning commute.
In DeSoto County, flooding washed out part of Nesbit Road west of Tulane. Officials said weather conditions forced them to close Holly Springs Road as well. Below is a picture of the damage done to Nesbit Road:
With rain expected to continue all day and night Friday, Saturday might be a better travel day for those of you driving out of town for the holiday weekend.
Showers are expected to end Saturday. Christmas Eve is looking cold and mainly dry with just a few flurries along and north of Interstate 40 from Nashville to Dyersburg.
Check out the forecast for your day and location below:
FRIDAY: Rain likely for Memphis, Nashville, Little Rock, Jackson (MS), and eventually Huntsville and Birmingham. Highs in the 60s. I-40 will be a wet ride across the state of TN.
SATURDAY: Showers ending in most areas during the day. Temperatures stay in the 40s across TN, KY, AR, and MO. Rain will linger in east TN for those traveling to Knoxville.
SUNDAY: Cold and dry with just a few flurries in KY and northern middle TN. Expect clouds with some sun in spots. Expect 40s for highs for much of the southeast but travel conditions look good from Birmingham to Little Rock to Knoxville.
