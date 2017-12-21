$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Memphis.

It's the seventh time in a row a Tennessee Powerball player matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The winner has yet to claim their prize.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were: 01 20 61 64 69 | 20

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now up to $300 million.

