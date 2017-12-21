Elvis Presley memorabilia up for auction at Graceland

Elvis banner estimated at $2,000 that's up for auction. (Source: Graceland)

Elvis Presley fans have a chance to buy some things that once belonged to the King himself.

Following a successful auction during the 40th Elvis Week celebration, Graceland is auctioning off 271 more items.

Some of the items are worth tens of thousands of dollars, including a diamond ring he gave to Linda Thompson, Elvis' own TCB necklace, and a pair of his grand prix chrome TCB sunglasses.

The items are on display at Graceland through Jan. 4. You can also bid on some of them online. Click here for details.

However, the live auction is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at The Guest House at Graceland.

