Volunteer Memphis to plant 1,000 trees along parkways

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Next spring, Volunteer Memphis is planning to plant more than 1,000 trees along city parkways.

The goal of the beautification project is to restore Memphis' historic parkway system to its former history.

The trees will include 200 different native trees and help add value to the city's neighborhoods.

