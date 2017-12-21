MATA bus hit by stray bullet

A MATA bus was hit by a stray bullet while traveling down a street in Hyde Park.

The incident happened near North Hollywood Street and Golden Avenue on Thursday evening.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MATA said six passengers were on board, and the bus driver may have been hit by a piece of glass after the shot came through the window.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

