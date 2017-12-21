First Alert Friday: Flash flooding possible

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of the Mid-South including Memphis and Shelby County in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning.

A steady stream of Pacific moisture in advance of a slow moving cold front will bring heavy rain to the Mid-South.

Showers begin early Friday morning with rain continuing through the day into the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall will be heavy at times and could be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

No severe storms are anticipated, but the threat for flooding is concerning.

Current forecast models indicate 2 to 4 inches of rain for much of the area with some models indicating rainfall amounts as high as 5 to 6 inches in some areas.

This rain will fall over an already saturated ground from rains this past weekend and earlier this week.

It is important to remain weather-aware Friday and Saturday.

You should also avoid flood prone areas and roadways.

Be sure to have the First Alert Weather app on your smart phone, iPad, or tablet to stay informed as the rain moves through the Mid-South.

Cold, dry air will pour into the area as the rain moves out making for a cold weekend and Christmas Day.

