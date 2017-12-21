2 teens shot in Binghampton

Two teens were shot in Binghampton around 10 Thursday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mimosa Avenue and Harrell Street.

"Like 10 or 13 gunshots or something," resident Jackie Harris said. "It's just sad, like it's ridiculous. It needs to be stopped."

Both teens were rushed to the hospital; one was in critical condition, and the other was in non-critical condition.

"It's a whole lot of stuff happening in this area from time to time, a whole lot just all the way around through here," resident Maurice Campbell said.

Just a block away from the shooting scene is a quaint garden surrounded by beautiful artwork. It's thanks to a local group called "The Carpenter Art Garden."

The group said one of the victims is a young boy who was involved in the program.

"It's kind of sad, you know? I hate it for young people, but they need to get in some other kind of program and stop hanging out and doing what they doing," Campbell said.

The program partners with neighborhood children to help beautify blighted areas in the community. And although residents said the program is a great start to keep kids off the street, many said crime is getting out of hand.

"I stop here every day, you know? To get a sandwich or different things like that, but now I'm about to start stopping somewhere else because, you know, a stray bullet will hit anybody," Campbell said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

WMC Action News 5 was told one of the teens had surgery Thursday night and will have another one Saturday.

