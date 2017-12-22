6 Memphis sisters grant Christmas wishes for thousands of children

A look at some of the gifts the Cook sisters handed out (Source: WMC Action News 5)

For more than 20 years, six Memphis sisters have given back to the community during the Christmas season.

Gloria, Dorothy, Phyllis, Alice, Marilyn, and Joyce are known across the Mid-South as the Cook sisters.

Growing up in a large family, the sisters come from humble beginnings but with the spirit of giving they organized the Sister's Angel Network.

Each year the women host a Christmas toy and clothing drive to support less fortunate families.

With the help of donations, the sisters collect bikes, trucks, dolls, coats, clothes, shoes, power-wheels, scooters and more.

Over the past two decades they have made Christmas wishes come true for thousands of children.

"It was a joy to show love, care and share to over 75 children this year with our loving and great sponsors," said Dorothy Cook. "Thank you to our sponsors who helped make this Christmas give-a-way a great success. Thank you for showing your love. Looking forward to 2018."

The gift give-a-way happened this year on Saturday, December 16, at Glenview Community Center.

