DeSoto Co. to elect new coroner in November

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jeffery Pounders (Source: DeSoto County) Jeffery Pounders (Source: DeSoto County)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A new DeSoto County coroner will not be named until next year.

The election commission will add the office to the November 2018 general election ballot.

Longtime DeSoto County coroner Jeffery Pounders died at age 63.

Officials said the county's two deputy coroners will continue to serve in their normal roles.

