DeSoto Co. to elect new coroner in November

Many of you will be hitting the road the next few days, but unfortunately, the weather is not going to be optimal for travel.More >>
Many of you will be hitting the road the next few days, but unfortunately, the weather is not going to be optimal for travel.More >>
For a long time, Memphis has been known as Hoops City. Now, Hoops City is also becoming a fertile recruiting ground for top-level college football programs.More >>
For a long time, Memphis has been known as Hoops City. Now, Hoops City is also becoming a fertile recruiting ground for top-level college football programs.More >>
A man was shot on Boyce Avenue near Cherry Road, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot on Boyce Avenue near Cherry Road, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A truck driver said she had a close call Friday night after someone shot into her rig.More >>
A truck driver said she had a close call Friday night after someone shot into her rig.More >>
At a time when so many families are together, WMC Action News 5 interviewed families who are miles apart from their loved ones.More >>
At a time when so many families are together, WMC Action News 5 interviewed families who are miles apart from their loved ones.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>