Teens showcasing and selling artwork at Memphis Public Libraries

Do you know a talented teenage designer, painter or photographer? Memphis Public Libraries and the Friends of the Library will highlight these talented young people in the Teen Arts Fest 2018.

The event will allow teenagers ages 13 - 18 to display and sell their work to Library customers.

Tamika Richardson, Teen Services Coordinator, said, "Teen Arts Fest is designed to encourage teens across the city to showcase their artistic talents, while learning about the world of entrepreneurship. It is our goal to ensure that teens receive this opportunity to showcase their talents, learn to price and sale their pieces, and enhance their paths to college and careers."

The event is now closed to interested teenagers, but the public can view and purchase the pieces of art next month.

Don't miss the Teen Arts Fest 2018, Saturday, January, 20, 2018, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. , at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue.

