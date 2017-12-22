Airport adds new Cinnabon, Starbucks

Memphis International Airport is adding new food choices.

The airport has added a new Cinnabon, Starbucks, and Urban Market.

The Cinnabon is the first of its kind Cinnabon Baked to Go. It's opened in the C concourse near gate C14.

The Baked To Go concept will allow Cinnabon to expand its offering to include cookies and brownies. All the food will be baked fresh on location.

Starbucks and Urban Market are open near the B checkpoint at the former Blue Note Cafe location.

The PGA Tour Shop has relocated to the area near the B checkpoint as well.

