Man wanted for robbing Family Dollar with shotgun

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is seeking a man who robbed a Family Dollar store with a shotgun.

The robbery happened Thursday morning at the East Shelby Drive store.

Officers said the masked man entered the store with a shotgun, demanded money, and ran away.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

