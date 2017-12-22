5 Great Things: Grizzlies player surprises kids, students give back

Mid-Southerners are decking the halls of their friends and neighbors with love and compassion.

Here’s a look at 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden gave six kids from the Boys and Girls Club in Memphis an all-expenses paid shopping trip, and he even tagged along.

Students at Bon Lin Elementary, inspired by a WMC Action News 5 story showing a Christmas toy giveaway for families, decided to put together backpacks for Calvary Rescue Mission, a nonprofit shelter for homeless men.

Sixty children Shopped with a Cop from the West Memphis. The officers collected donations during No Shave November as they grew out their beards. Walmart also donated.

Danielle Messina, the Washington State University sophomore whose St. Jude donation tweet went viral, stopped by the hospital with a $190,000 check, which she raised through a GoFundMe account.

For more than 20 years, six Memphis sisters have given back during the holidays, and this year was no different for the Cook sisters. Their Sister's Angel Network organized a Christmas toy and clothing drive, making Christmas wishes come true for thousands of children.

