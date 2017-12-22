$500,000 grant will help Habitat for Humanity build homes in TN

Habitat for Humanity build in California in 2004. (Source: US Navy)

Habitat for Humanity will use a statewide grant to build 30 new homes in Tennessee in 2018, helping more than 100 adults achieve their dream of owning a home.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit group devoted to building affordable homes and helping families find a way out of poverty.

The Tennessee chapter of Habitat received $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).

It gave nearly $50,000 to the Memphis chapter to fund a build for three homes in Oakhaven.

“This THDA grant provides us with a solid foundation to jumpstart our larger fundraising efforts, which will reach $2.8 million from individuals, churches, foundations and businesses to complete these builds," Habitat for Humanity of Tennesse Executive Director Colleen Dudley said.

Habitat said the builds funded by this grant should be completed by June 2018.

