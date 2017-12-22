Memphis organizations team up to give Christmas shopping spree to kids

Friday morning, families lined the Walmart off Elvis Presley Boulevard for a holiday shopping spree thanks to Walmart, the Never Forgotten Foundation, the Gayle S. Rose Foundation, and the City of Memphis.

Thanks to several donors, $150 in gift cards was given to each of the 106 children.

"Some of them are from the Manhood University program and some are just from the community that reached out and said we need help," said Ken Moody, special assistant to Mayor Jim Strickland.

First responders showed up to help out, and a celebrity guest joined them--Santa Claus!

"I didn't know there would be this many toys," 10-year-old Lyrica Williams said.

Organizers said they wanted to show families that even though Santa is great, the community is here for them too.

"Just glad to walk around and see the excitement on these kids' faces. But you know, to see the relief on the parent's face. To see, 'wow, my kid can have a good Christmas.' I mean,, that for us is priceless," Moody said.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.