Pete and Sam's getting a makeover after fire damage

Pete and Sam's, an Italian restaurant in East Memphis, is getting a makeover.

The longtime Memphis restaurant has been closed since a fire on Dec. 12.

A $240,000 building permit was filed on Thursday, according the Memphis Business Journal.

The Business Journal also reports that the restaurant will receive new ceilings, carpet, paint, and equipment.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in about two months.

