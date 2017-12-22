Man shot, suspect in gold sedan - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot on Boyce Avenue near Cherry Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspect was last seen in a gold sedan.

