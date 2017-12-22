Program allows incarcerated parents to give Christmas gift to children

At a time when so many families are together, WMC Action News 5 interviewed families who are miles apart from their loved ones.

But Friday, they had a chance to experience a little Christmas joy through the kindness of others.

"It hard to be in a situation where you are with so much distance," said Lennell Redeemer, whose husband is incarcerated. But this Christmas, him being incarcerated will not keep him from giving holiday cheer to his family.

"By him not being here, he is very adamant about doing something for the children," Redeemer said.

Redeemer's children are just two of the 126 children receiving gifts Friday at Pursuit of God Transformation Center.

The church partnered with Prison Fellowship and The Angel Tree Prison Ministry program. Parents in prison got the chance to pick out gifts for their children. The gifts come with a special message and are given out at this church service.

"Know their parents love them because we have connected the children, parents, church all in one together with this opportunity," Apostle Ricky Floyd with Pursuit of God Transformation Center said.

"We give that gift with the idea that the families will come in today, but will also have access to the services and resources available through the congregation," said Brenda McGowan, national director for church and community engagement for prison fellowship.

For Redeemer, it's less about the gift and more about connecting her family to the person they miss so much, especially during the holidays.

"Encourage each other as we go ahead in life," she said.

Along with gifts, each family received a gift bag of food from Kroger with donated turkeys.

This is the second year the Pursuit of God Transformation Center has sponsored this event.

