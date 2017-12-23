FedEx issues service alert for possible shipping delays

Moving more than 10 million packages a day, the FedEx hub in Memphis is a global powerhouse that never stops.

One factor the shipping giant can't control is the weather.

Saturday morning FedEx Express issued a service alert explaining possible package delays nationwide.

The company says the flight and sort disruptions are due to severe wind and weather that happened Friday.

FedEx issued a statement about the potential delivery slow downs.

“FedEx systems are running well this holiday season, and we expect to make our deliveries despite flight delays caused by strong storms that swept across the country overnight.”

As FedEx ground drivers make their final deliveries before the holiday, we talked to a customer grateful to get their packages right before that service delay announcement.

"I was kinda afraid it wouldn't get here by Christmas but I'm glad it did. I can get it all set up and have it ready for my fiancee for Christmas," said Grant Carter, FedEx Customer.

For all you last minute online shoppers and for those still waiting by the door for that special delivery, Carter has this advice.

"I mean it's one of those things. It happens. There's really nothing you can do about it. Just try to make the best of it, get something small and tell them that's it's in the mail," said Carter.

