Man shot on Getwell Road

A man was shot around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Getwell Road and Kimball Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Two man were seen driving away in a dark gray Mercedes ML400 with damage to the front end.

One of the suspects was tall with a gold grill.

