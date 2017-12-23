Impressive rainfall totals from Friday's storm

To say Friday was wet is an understatement. A cold front and low pressure system dumped quite a bit of rain across Memphis and the Mid-South.

This rain caused travel headaches on the roadways as people were trying to get to their destination for Christmas or out buying their loved one’s last minute Christmas gifts.

Now that the rain has finally exited the region, we were left with impressive rainfall totals, with some locations even setting a new daily maximum for rainfall across the region for Dec. 22.

Jonesboro, Arkansas saw 2.40 inches of rain breaking their record of 2.02 inches of rain set back in 1968.

Jackson, Tennessee saw 2.95 inches of rain breaking their record of 1.63 inches of rain set back in 2004.

Memphis, Tennessee saw 3.33 inches of rain breaking their record of 1.67 inches of rain set back in 2004.

Generally, locations across the Mid-South saw between 1 to 5 inches of rain due to Fridays storm, leaving a wet and soggy mess for those shopping on the day before Christmas Eve.

The good news is forecast show Christmas Day on the dry side with some sunshine. We are just dealing with the cold temperatures that will last through Christmas and the week beyond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.