Police searching for endangered 14-year-old girl who ran away

A City Watch Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who has a mental illness.

Shakiera Ward ran away from her home after an argument, and her family is concerned that she may want to harm herself.

She is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall with light complexion and black puffy hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red pants, an orange shirt with writing on it, and white Nike shoes.

If you see Shakiera, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

