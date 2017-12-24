Local restaurant gives back with free brunch

A local favorite is preparing a feast that's free for all to enjoy on Christmas Day.

World famous for their breakfast and brunch, Brother Juniper's has a tradition of giving back.

"We believe in food, family, and church life. It's all kind of been a part of what's brought us together and we believe in giving back to the community because they've been very good to us," said Patrick Koplin, co-owner of the restaurant.

Koplin and his family own the restaurant with a rich history that dates back to the late 1960s.

The establishment was founded by a monk known as Brother Juniper who had a passion for serving others.

"He was a very generous monk. He believed in and would give away everything he had to his community," said Koplin.

And that generosity now overflows into this new generation of owners.

"There's a lot of culture from the Greeks, Russians, and there's a lot of kind of cultural diffusion that goes into the restaurant," said Koplin.

Head chef Tramon is cooking up favorites like the Greek omelet with a side of breakfast potatoes.

If you come on Christmas day, things are a little different.

"We do a ten-course meal, honey glazed ham, we do turkey, we do green beans, dressing, cranberry sauce, everything you can think of that kind of brings the whole table together," said Koplin.

It's all prepared by the Koplin family and a team of volunteers.

A free feast starting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the spirit of St. Nick.

"If you're feeling down and out or if you just want a good meal, our doors and our hearts are open and we would love for you to come down to Brother Juniper's and have delicious, warm Christmas meal," said Koplin.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.