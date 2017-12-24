Local restaurant gives back with free brunch

While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at Purple Haze night club in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A man was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Tunica County, Mississippi, according to Tunica County Sheriff Randy Stewart.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were working a death investigation in Somerville, Tennessee on Sunday.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
The police department says mistakes were made when the officers followed a lead that led them to the wrong man.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
