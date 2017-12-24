Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Raleigh

A woman died after a hit-and-run in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Yale Road and Glenshaw Drive.

Police said Patricia Childers, 65, was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

The responsible driver ran away from the scene and left a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant.

No arrests have been made at this time.

