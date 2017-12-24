MPD searching for man exposing himself in Midtown

Memphis Police Department is searching for an exhibitionist in Midtown who's been exposing himself to women for a month.

The man has been seen in a newer-model Kia Optima in the Cooper-Young and Central Gardens neighborhood.

"That's horrible and disgusting," Johannah Juarez said.

"That's terrifying," Emily Schaffer said.

WMC Action News 5 talked to one victim on the phone who asked not to be named. She said the suspect drove up to her in her driveway as she listened to a podcast.

"As soon as I turned around and kind of got a closer look, I saw what he was doing in his car," the woman said. "And he was holding a video camera to me, like a phone camera. He was holding it up as if he was recording me."

In November, WMC5 also spoke to the fiance of another victim of the Midtown flasher who said the man also yelled vulgar things.

"'You want some of this?'" Will Ferguson repeated. "(He) pulled down his pants. She was horrified, and ran inside and was scared."

The first incident was reported Nov. 27, the most recent was Saturday.

One victim recommended all women stay alert in the Central Gardens and Cooper-Young areas.

"If I hadn't been listening to a podcast then I maybe would have noticed that someone was following me close behind," she said.

"Honestly I might start not listening to my music as much because I feel like that really distracts me," Schaffer, who lives near the incident said.

"I'll definitely keep an eye out," Juarez said.

Police said if you see the white Kia Optima driving around the area, write down the license plate number and call police.

He's described as a man in his late-20s to early-30s, approximately 6-feet tall, medium build, clean shaven, medium to dark skin complexion, and often seen wearing a hat.

If you have any information about this man, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

