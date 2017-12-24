Christmas climatology for Memphis

From a white Christmas, to a wet one, dry and cold to warm and unseasonable. Memphis has its fair share of extremes when it comes to weather for Christmas. Our friends over at the National Weather Service in Memphis compiled a list of Christmas extremes for Memphis.

Everyone loves a white Christmas, but for Memphis that novelty is rare. Here in the city we have only had white Christmases 5 times since weather data has been kept! Those were the years 1913, 1962, 1963, 1998 and 2004. In 2004 Memphis saw a snow depth of 2 inches, meaning the snow fell on Christmas Eve. There was a trace of Snowfall in 2012 but since nothing stuck, it’s not consider a white Christmas for the area. While no white Christmas is in the forecast for 2017, it is always fun to remember winters past.

Speaking of snow in Memphis, the maximum daily snowfall for Christmas Day was 3.5 inches set back in 1913. While the greatest daily snow depth, meaning the snow was already on the on the ground for Christmas Day, was 10 inches set back in 1963. Wouldn’t that be fun to wake up to on Christmas Day!

Wet weather is more common, we have seen 38 wet Christmas Days with the most Daily Precipitation falling in 1983 with 4.24 inches.

Temperatures have been all over the board for Christmas day here locally. Memphis’s warmest Christmas was way back in 1889 when the high was 76 and the low that same year was 63. Whereas the coldest Christmas Day was only 16 degrees as the highs and low was at 0 degrees, that was back in 1983. While Christmas will be cold this year, it will not be as cold as what we were in the early 80s.

It is always fun to take a trip down memory lane. Maybe in the years to come, those dreaming of a White Christmas will see it happen once more.

