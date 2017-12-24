Man shot, killed at Tunica Waffle House - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TUNICA CO. (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Tunica County, Mississippi, according to Tunica County Sheriff Randy Stewart.

The shooting happened at the Waffle House located on Old Highway 61 North in Robinsonville.

Sheriff Stewart said the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

