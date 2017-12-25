Shooting reported at Purple Haze night club - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at Purple Haze night club in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened around 3:00 Christmas morning.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting call, but one woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

