Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.

A warrant was issued for Ray Burns, 35, for carjacking and possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Police are investigating other crimes they believe Burns may have been involved in.

Police warn that Burns may be armed and if spotted, call 911 immediately.

If you know where Burns may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.