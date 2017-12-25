These stores, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out.

If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:

Food:

Denny’s – Christmas pancakes can’t be a bad thing, right? Denny’s advertises that they will be open on Christmas Day. Denny’s is open 24 hours.

IHOP – IHOP restaurants all operate on their own hours, so you might want to check before you head out. However, locations on Union Avenue, Showcase Boulevard, Shelby Drive, and Sycamore View Road are all open on Christmas, in addition to the Southaven and Olive Branch locations. Be sure to call ahead to check their hours.

McDonald’s – Ronald McDonald doesn’t mind spending Christmas with you. Some locations may vary, however, so you may want to check ahead.

Dunkin Donuts – If you run on Dunkin, you’re in luck. Most Dunkin Donuts will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., including Union Avenue in Memphis and Airways Boulevard in Southaven. Not every store will be open, however, so you may want to check your store’s hours online.

Panda Express – Most Panda Express locations are open for Christmas Day, but that depends on your store’s owner. You may want to check online or call ahead. The University of Memphis location is closed.

Perkins – You can get your grub on at Perkins on Christmas. Poplar Avenue’s location will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as the spot in Collierville.

Huddle House – Huddle House is open 365 days per year, so no worries if you want to head here.

Waffle House – Waffle House doesn’t close, so head on over for Christmas breakfast if you desire.

Shoney’s – Another restaurant chain that will be open Christmas Day. They even have a special Christmas Day food bar planned.

Starbucks – You can get your coffee on Christmas, but for limited hours. Stores vary in hours, so check ahead before going.

TGI Friday’s – The downtown location will be closed, but this chain opens on Christmas. Stores on Winchester Road, Highway 64 and Goodman Road in Southaven will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Picadilly - Piccadilly will feed you on Christmas. The Mt. Moriah location is closed, but every other Memphis location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores:

Walgreens – This chain is open for Christmas. Some stores will observe special hours, so you may want to call ahead.

CVS – CVS will also stay open. If the store is typically open 24 hours, it will be again on Christmas Day.

Family Dollar – Most Family Dollar stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Rite Aid - Most Rite Aid stores are open 24 hours, including Christmas.

