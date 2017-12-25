Comparing the cost of NYE celebrations across the US

With New Year’s Eve around the corner and the majority of Americans spending up to $200 each on the occasion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on The Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

To help Americans ring in the new year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in 25 key areas. The data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.

Best Cities for New Year’s Eve:

New York, NY Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Chicago, IL Miami, FL Washington, DC Las Vegas, NV

New Year’s Facts – Traditions, Spending, & More:

$1.2 Billion - Estimated cost of New Year's air travel, with at least six million people expected to pay an average of $204 for a round-trip ticket.

$680 - Difference in the cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year's Eve in the most expensive (New York) and least expensive (Washington) cities.

360+ Million - Glasses of sparkling wine are drunk each New Year's Eve.

