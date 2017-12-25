Volunteers hand out Christmas meals for those in need

Christmas morning, volunteers from Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association acted as Santa's helpers, delivering food and presents for senior citizens in need in the community.

According to MIFA officials, through Meals on Wheels, over a hundred volunteers went to MIFA headquarters to pick up meals that were then delivered to about 800 home bound seniors in the community. The items included hot meals, hygiene products, and other gifts carefully wrapped in holiday bags. Each group of volunteers were given a detailed list of homes to deliver to and a route.

"A lot of them may have relatives that live out of town. Their sons and daughters may not even live in Memphis, so they sign them up for meals on wheels because it's about more than just a meal," said Norma Oliver, volunteer and board member with MIFA.

For some Oliver said this may be the only visit they'll get for Christmas.

"You talk to them, ask them how they're doing, it really makes their day. Really important. Human contact, we all need that," said Oliver.

During their stops, it was easy to see how that contact was appreciated. Several residents expressed gratitude and shared in their holiday plans.

Volunteers hope more people will be able to spend their holidays thinking and caring for others, because you never know how much one kind act could mean to a stranger.

