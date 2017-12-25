Memphians boost city's Facebook rating after taking a hit over statue removal

City of Memphis is getting slammed on its Facebook page over a controversial maneuver by Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council to remove confederate monuments last week. But now both sides are having their voices heard on that social media page.

After the decision, one star reviews poured in, many from out-of-town commenters.

"Bring the statues back," one reads.

"It is a shame and pitiful that southern history does not matter and to mess with a grave is just not right," said another.

Kyle Veazey, with Mayor Strickland's office, said he noticed the negative reviews over the weekend.

"That's their right," he said, "It's certainly their right to comment and disagree."

Veazey then posted a tweet encouraging Memphians to show the city some love online. Within hours, the campaign picked up steam. The city's page has received dozens of five star reviews.

"Proud of my city, taking action to be inclusive and accepting of all people," one said.

"Memphis is a wonderful place," another states. "It's not perfect, but Memphis is a great town."

Veazey said traffic on the city's social media pages has been up since the decision last week to remove the Confederate statues.

Critics have claimed the city deleted some of the negative reviews on Facebook, but Veazey said Facebook won't allow them to remove them. They have reported a handful, he said, for violating Facebook standards, like hate speech.

Positive reviews of the city continued surfacing through Christmas day.

"They can leave it for the whole world to see," Veazey said, "We've seen that up close the past 24 hours, no doubt, it's really cool to see."

