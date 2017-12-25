Memphians boost city's Facebook rating after taking a hit over statue removal

A non-custodial parent took a child in North Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department was involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings.More >>
The City of Memphis is getting slammed on its Facebook page over a controversial maneuver by Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council to remove confederate monuments last week.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at Purple Haze night club in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.More >>
A group of 15 protesters with Women Organizing for Wilmington gathered in Downtown Wilmington to air grievances against the Trump administration, including reports of forbidden words in CDC budget documents earlier this month.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
