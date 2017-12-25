MPD involved in chase with carjacking suspect

The City of Memphis is getting slammed on its Facebook page over a controversial maneuver by Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council to remove confederate monuments last week.More >>
The City of Memphis is getting slammed on its Facebook page over a controversial maneuver by Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis City Council to remove confederate monuments last week.More >>
Memphis Police Department was involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings.More >>
Memphis Police Department was involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at Purple Haze night club in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at Purple Haze night club in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for carjacking and possibly other crimes.More >>
The University of Memphis is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in school history.More >>
The University of Memphis is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in school history.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>