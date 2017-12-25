MPD involved in chase with carjacking suspect

Memphis Police Department was involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. Monday, they responded to a carjacking near the intersection of Barron Avenue and Inman Road.

The suspect then took a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Highway 70 and Airline Road.

The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody when the suspect's vehicle crashed near the intersection of Mullins Station Road and Whitten Road around 3:15 p.m.

MPD confirms on the scene that the suspect in custody is Ray Burns, a man wanted for multiple crimes.

