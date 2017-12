Memphis Police Department was involved in a chase with a suspect involved in multiple carjackings.

Police said around 1:30 Monday afternoon, they responded to a carjacking near the intersection of Barron Avenue and Inman Road.

The suspect then took a Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Highway 70 and Airline Road.

"The first thing we heard was a cop driving down the street, and then the next thing you know we hear a whole bunch of cops driving down the street up here, and we hear the helicopter circling," Daisy Aloso, who's visiting from Alabama said.

The chase ended and the suspect was taken into custody when the suspect's vehicle crashed near the intersection of Mullins Station Road and Whitten Road around 3:15 p.m.

MPD confirms on the scene that the suspect in custody is Ray Burns, a man wanted for multiple crimes.

"He was already on our radar we'd been looking for him all morning. And he struck," Louis Brownlee of Memphis Police Department said.

It started in Orange Mound around when police said Burns took off a Kia Optima, first allowing the child inside the car to get out.

That car was ditched in Arlington at a Shell gas station near Airline and Highway 70.

With police helicopters searching overheard, police said Burns pulled a gun on a man pumping gas then took off with his brother still inside. That man let out a few blocks away, unharmed.

But the chase continued another 16 miles. Police said Burns tried a third time to carjack a woman he crashed into. She fought back, allowing investigators to catch up to Burns and take him into custody.

"Today just goes to show that the men and women of the Memphis Police Department and the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department do not rest even on Christmas Day," Brownlee said.

