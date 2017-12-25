Full week of events scheduled ahead of AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The University of Memphis is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in school history.

The Tigers will look of their 11th win of the season when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones--a team looking for their eighth win of the season which includes wins over No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 15 TCU.

Leading up to kickoff, which is Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m., will be a week of festivities:

There is a Bass Pro Shops team welcome party on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available only in select Action Packs, according to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl's website.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7:15 a.m., there will be an FCA breakfast at Hilton Memphis Hotel. Tickets are $80.

Also on Wednesday, the Agricenter Show Place Arena will host the 30th annual Pro Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

There will be a players and coaches dinner at Hilton Memphis Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Parade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. down the world-famous Beale Street. The parade is free for all who want to attend.

After the parade, a pep rally will be held on Beale Street for fans of both teams. The rally begins at 4:30 p.m. and is free.

On Friday night, there is a President's Gala at The Peabody Hotel at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $200.

A pre-game buffet and party scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30. The buffet is all you can eat, and it will take place at the Pipkin and Creative Arts Buildings. Tickets are $40.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.