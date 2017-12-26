Memphians hand out blankets, goods to homeless for Christmas

A group of Memphians helped spread the true meaning of Christmas to a group that needed it the most.

Mary Jones, along with members of her current and former churches, helped give back on Christmas for the 20th year in a row.

Jones and her family collected two hundred blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and fruit baskets. She and others handed them out to homeless people in Downtown Memphis over the holiday.

"I started doing this because I met a homeless man and he needed help on Christmas day," Jones said.

They said there is a big need, and they're playing a small part by donating.

