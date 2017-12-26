Volunteers provide meal, clothing giveaway for Christmas at Westy's

Westy's hosted their 14th annual Christmas dinner Monday.

Along with food was a clothing giveaway for the homeless.

The event was put on by volunteers who spent part of their holiday helping out.

"We take too many things for granted, and for somebody to get a warm coat and a blanket that means the world to them," volunteer Tammy Canale said.

Volunteers even dropped off meals to those who couldn't leave their homes.

"I think it's important to take care of people who may be hungry who may need something," Westy's owner Jake Schorr.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.