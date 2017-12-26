Woman crashes after ice rink proposal, has no regrets

A couple in New York gave a new meaning to "falling in love."

A surprise marriage proposal took center ice at Rockafeller Center on Saturday.

The man got on his knee and proposed to his girlfriend on the ice.

She said yes, kissed him, and got her ring.

When she leaned in for another kiss...wham! She hit the ice.

The woman laughed it off, and threw up her arms in victory as she was helped to her feet.

The couple then skated off to celebrate their big moment.

