Taxi driver shot 5 times, left in middle of road

A taxi driver is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the corner of Armour Road and Mudville Road.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found lying in the middle of the street, shot at least five times.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies said the suspect ran away after shots were fired.

The victim is at the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

