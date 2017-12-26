Collierville Library offers tech help - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville Library offers tech help

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

If you're been dreaming of the day where you can get assistance on creating a new Facebook account, or properly formatting that Word document, the Collierville Library is the answer to your technical issues.

The library is offering 1-on-1 tech help to assist with downloading apps to setting up e-books on your eReader. You will have the opportunity to have your questions answered in a 30 minute setting with a librarian. 

Get the tech help you need starting Friday, January 5, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The library offers several dates, but if none of those work for you, call, 901-457-2601, to book an appointment that works best for you and your schedule.

