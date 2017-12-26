Report: Memphis Hustle players kicked off plane after false theft accusation

Two Memphis Hustle players claim they were unfairly kicked off of a plane over a false theft accusation.

According to The Undefeated, guard Marquis Teague and forward Trahson Burrell were handed blankets upon boarding. After they sat down, a flight attendant accused them of stealing the blankets.

The report states an argument ensued, leading the flight attendant to hold the plane until Teague and Burrell were kicked off.

Coaches Darnell Lazare and Glynn Cyprien both tweeted their displeasure over the incident:

It’s 2017 and a Flight attendant for @AmericanAir sees 2 young black athletes with blankets from first class, his 1st comment is “did you steal them” how about you teach people to get the facts first before jumping to conclusions. ??#beingblackinamerican — Darnell Lazare (@Dhouse35) December 24, 2017

American Airlines Needs Sensitivity Training to Attendants on flights dealing with Humans & Blankets! ??????????‍?? — Glynn Cyprien (@CoachCyprien) December 24, 2017

American Airlines issued the following statement in response to the incident:

“We apologize for what occurred on this flight. We take pride in bringing people together, and we know that on this flight we let some of our customers down. Our team at American, along with Envoy Air, is reviewing what happened, and will be reaching out to them.”

Sudu Upadhyay will have the latest on this story tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.