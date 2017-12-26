Study ranks U.S.'s most pet-friendly cities

According to a Gallup Poll, 44 percent of Americans own a dog and 29 percent own a cat. And with the cost of pet ownership ranging from $227 to more than $2,000, depending on the type of animal, WalletHub.com took an in-depth look at the most Pet-Friendly Cities in America.



In order to determine where Americans’ furry and slimy companions can enjoy the best quality of life without breaking the bank, WalletHub’s analysts compared the creature-friendliness of the 100 largest cities in 21 key areas, ranging from average veterinary costs, to pet businesses per capita, to walkability.

Most Pet-Friendly Cities:

Scottsdale, AZ Phoenix, AZ Tampa, FL San Diego, CA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Austin, TX Cincinnati, OH Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV

Key Stats:

Columbus, Ohio, has the lowest average veterinary care costs (per visit), $33.25, which is 2.5 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $84.47.

Miami, Florida, has the most veterinarians (per square root of population), 88 times more than in Newark, New Jersey, the city with the fewest.

St. Paul, Minnesota, has the lowest monthly dog-insurance premium, $33.71, which is 2.4 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $80.78.

San Francisco, California, has the most pet businesses (per square root of population), 23 times more than in Laredo, Texas the city with the fewest.

