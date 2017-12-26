Breeland Speaks declares for NFL Draft

Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks declared for the NFL Draft.

Speaks made the decision to forgo his senior year in Oxford after a big season.

“After discussing it with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft," Speaks said. "There are so many people I want to thank including Chancellor Vitter, Mr. Bjork, Coach Luke, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the university for an awesome four years. Most of all, I thank Rebel Nation for the incredible support they gave me from day one. I was proud to Lock The Vaught every Saturday in my home state, and now I look forward to representing Ole Miss at the next level.”

Speaks was named to the All-SEC second team this year after recording 7 sacks and 67 tackles.

