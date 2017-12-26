Crews prep Liberty Bowl field ahead of bowl game

Tuesday morning, crews painted the field before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl where Iowa State will play against the University of Memphis.

The signs are up and Iowa State was seen from the stands, as crews worked to fill in the Tigers name and the Liberty Bowl center icon.

"It's going to bring a great crowds and hopefully there are no mistakes and no body even realizes it's been painted," painter Watt Whatley said.

TJ Brewer said even though it's behind the scenes, there's something special about being a part of history.

"It's really pretty cool to know we're setting the stage for a pretty good event," Brewer said.

He said as a fan, he's in a unique spot when it comes to the two teams going head to head. He works for the University of Memphis Athletic department, but went to Iowa State University. While he's figuring out which allegiance to follow he still encouraged everyone to come out, if for nothing else than to appreciate the game itself.

"You gotta come; it's the Liberty Bowl," said Brewer

Crews hope to wrap up the job Tuesday and be ready to host the crowd and the teams for the game this weekend.

