Woman arrested for setting fires in Target

Woman arrested for setting fires in Target

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tina Priestas (Source: SCSO) Tina Priestas (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a woman accused of setting fires inside an East Memphis Target.

Police said Tina Priestas set fires inside the store on December 2 and walked out with a cart full of merchandise.

Priestas is charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

The fire caused about  $12,000 in damage. No one was injured.

