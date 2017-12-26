Amber Alert canceled after East TN 5-year-old found safe

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for an East Tennessee boy.

Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home in Knoxville on Christmas Day.

TBI said Davontae was taken by Ashlee Clark, his non-custodial mother.

Davontae was found in Nashville, and Ashlee is now in custody.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Davontae Clark has been safely located in Nashville and the suspect in this case is in custody.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/Jcukf2rVmM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.