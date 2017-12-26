Amber Alert canceled after East TN 5-year-old found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Amber Alert canceled after East TN 5-year-old found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Davontae Clark (L) and Ashlee Clark (R) (Source: TBI) Davontae Clark (L) and Ashlee Clark (R) (Source: TBI)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for an East Tennessee boy.

Davontae Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s home in Knoxville on Christmas Day. 

TBI said Davontae was taken by Ashlee Clark, his non-custodial mother.

Davontae was found in Nashville, and Ashlee is now in custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly