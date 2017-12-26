Amber Alert canceled after East TN 5-year-old found safe

An 18-wheeler rolled over on I-240 causing traffic delays.More >>
An 18-wheeler rolled over on I-240 causing traffic delays.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for an East Tennessee boy.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for an East Tennessee boy.More >>
A planned gin distillery will have to get approval from the Mississippi Department of Revenue to operate after a local government rejected it.More >>
A planned gin distillery will have to get approval from the Mississippi Department of Revenue to operate after a local government rejected it.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a woman accused of setting fires inside an East Memphis Target.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a woman accused of setting fires inside an East Memphis Target.More >>
A taxi driver is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.More >>
A taxi driver is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>